Northampton-bound Glasgow Warriors academy player is Ayr hero as they clinch silverware

Watsonians are defeated in Premiership play-off final

Amena Caqusau bagged a hat-trick of tries as Ayr stormed to the Premiership title with a 41-12 win over Watsonians in the play-off final at Millbrae.

The hosts topped the regular season standings and have been the standout side throughout 2024-25 so they thoroughly deserve this.

Ayr got off to a flying start when they opened the scoring in just the fourth minute.

Winger Luca Bardelli scored a try when he showed great pace to run in from his own half and scrum-half Fergus Johnston converted to make it 7-0.

Then their other winger Caqusau, the Glasgow Warriors academy player, showed why Northampton Saints have signed him for next season with two well taken tries.

They came in the seventh and the 10th minutes and, with Johnston converting both, it was 21-0 and Watsonians were shellshocked.

After a quieter spell, back-rower Lewis McNamara and second-row Rory Jackson then created space and Bardelli notched his second try of the game on the half hour mark.

It was not converted, but a penalty by Johnston made it 29-0 on the stroke of half-time and Ayr were in total control.

Bardelli then set up Caqusau for his third try in the 44th minute and when replacement Tom Lanni scored a converted try eight minutes later it was 41-0.

Watsonians had not fired a shot, but, with Ayr full-back Robbie Orr in the sin bin, their co-captain Jason Baggott scored a converted try and then winger Lomond Macpherson went over.