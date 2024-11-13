No candidate but Scotland has three votes in election to decide rugby’s top dog
A three-way fight for rugby’s top job will take place in Dublin on Thursday as the vote takes place to elect a new chair of World Rugby.
For a long time it looked as if our own John Jeffrey was shoo-in for the job but the Scotland great withdrew his candidacy in September after his own union failed to back him.
The murky world of rugby politics can be unforgiving and Jeffrey accused the Scottish Rugby Union’s custodian board of holding “a personal grudge” against him. “To get beaten by my own country is a right kick in the face,” Jeffrey said. Almost two months on, and the SRU has not uttered a word in response, never mind explaining its actions.
At one point, Jeffrey was the sole candidate to succeed Bill Beaumont as chair of the global governing body but three other candidates have since thrown their hats into the ring.
All are former international players and Australia’s Brett Robinson is thought to be the slight favourite. Nominated by Australia and seconded by England, the former Wallaby is going up against ex-France captain Abdelatif Benazzi and one-time Italy cap Andrea Rinaldo.
Moroccan-born Benazzi was proposed by France and seconded by South Africa, while Rinaldo, who won four caps for his country, has the backing of Italy and Ireland.
A victory for Robinson would be groundbreaking as all four chairmen of World Rugby since it became a permanent, elected role in 1994 - Vernon Pugh, Syd Millar, Bernard Lapasset and Beaumont - have been from Europe.
Benazzi, the last man to join the race, is promoting himself as a candidate for change, urging the sport to break out of its traditional heartlands and explore new markets.
Scotland may have blown their chance to sit at the head of the table but they will have a say on the new chair who will be voted in by the 52 members of the World Rugby Council. Scottish Rugby has three votes and will be represented in Dublin by Gemma Fay, head of women and girls’ strategy.
As well as electing the chair, the council members will vote in six executive board members, from whom the vice-chair will be chosen. There are 13 nominations for the six positions, including Agustín Pichot, the former Argentina captain who stood for election as World Rugby chairman in 2020 but lost to incumbent Beaumont and then vacated his seat on the council. The return of Pichot would certainly stir things up given his determination to modernise.
While Scotland no longer have any candidates up for election, the other home unions do. England (through Jonathan Webb), Ireland (Susan Carty) and Wales (Richard Collier-Keywood) are all hoping to win a seat on the influential executive board.
Aside from the elections, the World Rugby Council will discuss the various law trials that are currently being tested in the Autumn Nations Series, including the 20-minute red card which featured at Murrayfield on Sunday as Scotland’s Scott Cummings found himself sent off but replaced by Max Williamson. The council members will decide which law variations will undergo a global trial next year which could mean 20-minute red cards in the Six Nations.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.