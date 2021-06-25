Nine players ruled out of Scotland's A international against England after Covid positive

A further eight Scotland players deemed potential contacts are now isolating but the match at Leicester is still expected to go ahead.
A raft of new players have been called into the squad as replacements.
Mike Blair’s Scotland A side are due to take on their English counterparts at Welford Road, but the interim head coach’s plans have now been thrown into chaos.
The SRU said in a statement: “Scottish Rugby can confirm a Scotland men’s player has tested positive for Covid-19 while preparing to face England A this weekend. The player started self-isolation as per Scottish Government guidelines.
“Subsequent internal contact tracing identified a group of eight potential contacts who are also isolating and as such nine players have been ruled out of Sunday’s A international fixture against England A at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.”
Blair, who is standing in for Gregor Townsend while he is on duty with the British & Irish Lions, had named a 37-man squad for match with England, which will then be trimmed back to 29 ahead of two full Test matches against Romania and Georgie next month.
But, as a result of the quarantine restrictions, Glasgow duo Stafford McDowall and D’Arcy Rae, Edinburgh’s George Taylor, Ben Vellacott of Wasps and Saracens forward Callum Hunter-Hill have all been called up.
The team were due to travel to Leicester on Thursday, but the journey was postponed as a precaution as the entire squad and management team were re-tested. The SRU said no further positive results had been returned from the playing group.
Blair was due to name his side later on Friday, but that has also been pushed back until 10.30am on Saturday to allow the squad to make their way south.