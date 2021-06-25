Nine players ruled out of Scotland's A international against England after Covid positive

Scotland head coach Mike Blair with captain Jamie Ritchie. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS

A further eight Scotland players deemed potential contacts are now isolating but the match at Leicester is still expected to go ahead.

A raft of new players have been called into the squad as replacements.

Mike Blair’s Scotland A side are due to take on their English counterparts at Welford Road, but the interim head coach’s plans have now been thrown into chaos.

The SRU said in a statement: “Scottish Rugby can confirm a Scotland men’s player has tested positive for Covid-19 while preparing to face England A this weekend. The player started self-isolation as per Scottish Government guidelines.

“Subsequent internal contact tracing identified a group of eight potential contacts who are also isolating and as such nine players have been ruled out of Sunday’s A international fixture against England A at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.”

Blair, who is standing in for Gregor Townsend while he is on duty with the British & Irish Lions, had named a 37-man squad for match with England, which will then be trimmed back to 29 ahead of two full Test matches against Romania and Georgie next month.

But, as a result of the quarantine restrictions, Glasgow duo Stafford McDowall and D’Arcy Rae, Edinburgh’s George Taylor, Ben Vellacott of Wasps and Saracens forward Callum Hunter-Hill have all been called up.

The team were due to travel to Leicester on Thursday, but the journey was postponed as a precaution as the entire squad and management team were re-tested. The SRU said no further positive results had been returned from the playing group.