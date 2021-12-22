Nick Grigg to leave Glasgow Warriors ahead of switch to Japan

Nick Grigg is leaving Glasgow Warriors to move to Japanese side Red Hurricanes (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The 29-year-old centre moved to Scotstoun in 2016 and has made 95 appearances for the Warriors.

Grigg, born in New Zealand, will link up with his new side in January as they prepare for the inaugural Japan Rugby League One season.

He told Glasgow' s website: "Playing for Glasgow Warriors has completely changed my life for the better and I've loved every minute of it.

"It was such a scary thing to do to leave your home country and to move to the other side of the world, but the prospect of playing at Glasgow Warriors and playing professional rugby was too good to turn down.

"It's been so good being a Glasgow Warrior. Everyone who comes into the club comments on how good the environment here is - the players, the people and the culture - and I've got to experience than that for six years.

"It's what makes this club so special and it's going to be sad to leave.

"There have been a lot of highlights for me both on and off the pitch at Glasgow.

"I'll always remember my first cap against Leinster back in March 2016, and my 50th against Scarlets when we went down to 14 men early on and still got the victory - there have been so many amazing moments.

"It's sad to leave Glasgow but I'm looking forward to my next adventure.

"I'll be closer to home and my family and I get to experience a new culture. Again, it's quite scary but when I made that move here it completely changed my life.

"I'm going to miss Glasgow, the fans and the boys but it's going to be another amazing experience to move over to Japan and play rugby."

Head coach Danny Wilson paid tribute to Grigg, saying: "Nick is a well-liked character within our squad who has had some really good performances in a Glasgow Warriors shirt over the past six seasons.

"He's someone who always gave his all for the club and who was never afraid to front up to the challenge in front of him.

"He'll be missed in our environment and we wish him all the best for the future as he starts the next chapter of his career in Japan."