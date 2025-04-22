New Zealander to become Scotland qualified after Glasgow Warriors contract commitment

Player of Season locked in for another three years

Glasgow Warriors full-back Josh McKay will become Scotland qualified next year after signing a lengthy contract extension.

The New Zealander, who first joined the Scotstoun club in November 2021, will remain with Glasgow until at least the summer of 2028, meaning he will become eligible to play for the national side on residency grounds in the autumn of 2026.

A product of Kaiapoi RFC in his homeland, McKay has become an influential player for Glasgow, scoring 17 tries in 62 appearances to date, and marked his return from injury in style with a Player of the Match performance in Saturday night’s 14-6 victory away to Zebre Parma.

McKay now appears likely to follow in the footsteps of Glasgow team-mate and countryman Tom Jordan, who completed World Rugby’s five-year residential requirement just in time to make his Scotland debut in the 2024 autumn series, with eight caps and six starts now under his belt.

Josh McKay has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors and will become Scotland qualified next year. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“It was a really easy decision to renew in the end,” McKay explained. “It’s great to have a good bit of certainty on where I’ll be for the next few years – I love it here, both playing for Glasgow but also living in the city and being able to get out and explore Scotland. To be able to do all of that for the next three years is huge, and I can’t wait to make more memories with the boys.

“I don’t want to look too far ahead, but at the end of the day you want to play as much rugby as you can and you want to win titles. I’d love to play 100 games for this club and I’d love to win more silverware with the boys. We’ve got a really good group here and we know that we’ve got a great chance to do just that over the next few years.

“There’s a massive family feel amongst the club, and the supporters get behind us every chance they get. We don’t have the biggest stadium, but everyone that turns up makes a real difference and we love their support. I love being part of this city, and it really feels like home.

“It’s an awesome spot to be, and we’re all sailing in the same direction to try push us forwards and put us in the best position possible.”

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith was understandably delighted to secure the services of an operator who was voted Player of the Season for the 2023-24 campaign, collecting the award prior to playing every minute of the United Rugby Championship play-offs in Glasgow’s historic run to the title.

“Josh has fully bought into what we are looking to build here at Scotstoun, and we are extremely pleased to be able to retain his services for the next couple of seasons," Smith said.

