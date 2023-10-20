After last weekend’s captivating and competitive quarter-finals, there was always a fear that the semi-finals of this World Cup could be underwhelming. Argentina did little to soothe those concerns as they went down meekly to New Zealand at the Stade de France, the All Blacks cruising to a 44-6 win and their fifth appearance in a final.

Surely a tougher assignment awaits against either South Africa or England next weekend for New Zealand at the same Parisian venue. They needed to be at their very best to overcome Ireland in the last eight but a gear shift was rarely required against a toothless Pumas, who barely troubled Ian Foster’s men.

The All Blacks scored seven tries in this one-sided affair and were able to take off their big guns long before the final whistle. They were too disciplined, too precise and just too good for Argentina, who once again came up short at the semi-final stage. They can atone partially in Friday’s third-place play-off. Michael Cheika’s men defeated the All Blacks in Christchurch last year but this was a completely different contest.

Argentina, backed by pockets of passionate fans, actually began in the ascendancy and led inside five minutes thanks to a penalty from Edinburgh’s Emiliano Boffelli. But the All Blacks hit back and at the end of patient pressure, Will Jordan was left with a simple finish wide on the right. It was the start of a fine night for the winger.

After fly-half Richie Mo’unga converted, Jordie Barrett claimed his side’s second try of the evening in the 17th minute to put the Kiwis 12-3 in front. Argentina eventually responded to produce their best attacking period of the match as the clock ticked towards half-time. Yet they had to settle for the consolation of another Boffelli penalty following a spell of battering away on the All Blacks’ try line.

Mo’unga swiftly cancelled out that effort with three points at the other end before Los Pumas were punished further. New Zealand ended the opening period in complete control, leading 20-6, after flanker Shannon Frizell crossed wide on the left after recalled wing Telea wriggled through a number of Argentine tackles.

With the atmosphere inside Stade de France relatively flat, especially in comparison to last weekend’s epic quarter-finals, New Zealand took another big step towards avoiding a major upset. Argentina’s defence was once again lacking as scrum-half Aaron Smith effortlessly dummied his way through from a line-out maul to claim the All Blacks’ fourth try of the evening. Mo’unga, who missed two of his first three conversion attempts, successfully added the extras to leave Los Pumas trailing 27-6.

The match was effectively over as a contest nine minutes into the second half when Frizell powered over to register his second score of the evening A porous Argentinian defence was unable to prevent the New Zealand number six touching down, with Mo’unga’s conversion stretching the lead to 34-6.