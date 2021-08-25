New Edinburgh prop Luan de Bruin harbours Springbok ambitions as he prepares for school reunion with Pierre Schoeman

New Edinburgh prop Luan de Bruin is looking forward to measuring himself against South African sides this season. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

The tighthead has travelled north after a short stint at Leicester Tigers last season and his move to the capital will see him link up again with Pierre Schoeman.

The pair played in the same school team in Pretoria - Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool - and now find themselves on either side of the Edinburgh front row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I know Schoemie from way back and I am excited to join him again,” said de Bruin. “We went to the same high school together and played for the first team. He is a year younger than I am and he was loosehead I was tighthead. He has always been a funny guy.

Pierre Schoeman played in the same school team as new Edinburgh prop Luan de Bruin. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS

“I spoke to him a bit when the deal was on the table, just asking him how it is here, the type of rugby they play, is it a hard working culture and those types of things.

“He said it is a great place to be and he told me about the club, the supporters and the players here, he said they were a bunch of hard working gentlemen.”

Schoeman, now in his fourth season at Edinburgh, has proved himself a popular player at the club and now qualifies for Scotland on residency grounds. De Bruin has nothing but respect for his former schoolmate – “I am proud of him, he has worked very hard and come a long way and I am really excited that he wants to play for Scotland” – but still harbours ambitions of playing for the country of his birth.

With South African sides joining the Pro14 teams in the new United Rugby Championship this season, de Bruin will have the opportunity to prove himself against some of his homeland’s best players.

“Everyone wants to play for their country and it is still a dream of mine to play for the Springboks,” said the 28-year-old.

“To do that you need to measure yourself against the current Springboks and those playing in the franchises too, so the South Africans joining the league we play in will help with that.”