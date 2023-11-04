New dad Sebastián Cancelliere on fatherhood, catching up on sleep and why Glasgow Warriors must win more on the road

A new baby and a couple of big wins over the league’s heavyweights have added up to the perfect start to the season for Glasgow Warriors wing Sebastián Cancelliere.

Glasgow Warriors winger Sebastian Cancelliere on the attack against DHL Stormers during the BKT URC match at Scotstoun Stadium. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Argentina international is still catching up on his sleep but looked lively enough as he helped his team beat the Stormers 20-9 at Scotstoun on Friday evening. Following on from the home win over Leinster on the opening weekend, it means Franco Smith’s side have already taken two big scalps in the United Rugby Championship. In between, Cancelliere became a father, his partner Paz giving birth to Joaquina Maria, the couple’s first child, who was born in Glasgow. “She’s Scottish. A wee ginger baby!” joked Cancelliere.

Unsurprisingly, the new arrival is a thing of wonder for the new parents who are adjusting to the big change. “We’re getting there but it’s all good,” said the player. “I didn’t go to the last game against Connacht so it was just a couple of days for me to get used to the lack of sleep. But I’m buzzing. I just go home and stare at the baby all day!

“I wanted to play against Connacht but I also had a little bit of an injury to my ankle. And also with the baby and Franco wanting to try Kyle Rowe it was a good opportunity for me to stay here. But I wanted to play again right away and get back to training. I was desperate to score against Stormers. I didn’t have a celebration planned but I would have loved to have scored.”

Rowe looks like a smart acquisition by the Warriors, particularly in light of the injury to Kyle Steyn which could rule the skipper out for up to 12 weeks. “It’s a big loss to lose Steyno,” said Cancelliere. “Obviously he’s our captain and an unbelievable player. So that’s going to hurt. But we have the other Kyle and many more boys who can cover. Kyle Rowe is an amazing player as well. To be honest I didn’t know him from before but some of the Argie boys who had been playing with London Irish told me he was an incredible player and I can see that.”

Last weekend’s away defeat by Connacht is the only black mark so far for the Warriors and Cancelliere acknowledged that they must try to replicate their formidable home form on their travels. They go to Wales next weekend to play the Ospreys and it’s the sort of game they need to win to keep challenging for a top four place.

“Scotstoun is always a special place for us but the big thing for us now is to win more on the road,” said Cancelliere. “To be a great team you have to win consistently, not only at home but also away. We want to be one of the best teams in the competition and for that you need to win away. That’s our mindset. Next week we have a good game to try to prove that against Ospreys.”