He has already represented Scotland and South Africa at under-20 level and Nathan McBeth is keeping his options open when it comes to a potential call-up for a full cap.

Glasgow Warriors’ loosehead prop Nathan McBeth has agreed a new contract that will keep him at Scotstoun until the summer of 2027, subject to visa. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Glasgow Warriors prop has just signed a new contract, committing himself to the club for the next four seasons, and he cited Franco Smith’s influence as one of the chief reasons for the long-term deal. Born in Welkom, Free State, McBeth moved to Scotland to join the Warriors from the Emirates Lions in October 2021. He has been used mainly off the bench, with 22 of his 26 Glasgow appearances coming as a replacement, but he was a regular in Smith’s matchday squad last season as the revitalised team finished fourth in the United Rugby Championship and reached their first European final.

He is targeting continued progress but his long-term goal is to step up to Test level, whether that be with Scotland or the Springboks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I just want to play international rugby to be honest,” said McBeth whose grandfather from Edinburgh makes him dual qualified. “It’s the highest level you can reach, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing for. If I can, I would like to play international rugby. But for who I just don’t know. I don’t know what my decision would be.”

The path from South Africa to the Scotland national team is well trodden and there were four South African-born players in Gregor Townsend’s World Cup squad, including props Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel. McBeth has always been aware of his Scottish heritage and the loosehead wore dark blue during the 2018 U20 Six Nations when he played alongside future Glasgow team-mates Rory Darge, Ross Thompson, Stafford McDowall and Murphy Walker. Later that year, he switched to South Africa and was part of the junior Springboks squad which finished third at the World Rugby U20 Championship.

“My grandad was born in Edinburgh which is why I’m Nathan McBeth – although I’m very Afrikaans,” he said. “He lived in Cape Town and we grew up in Gauteng so we didn’t see him that much when we were growing up. But if you call him you can tell he’s Scottish! He’s still in South Africa. He moved over when he was 16 or 17. He’d love me to play for Scotland and I’d love to bring him over here as well.”

These are exciting times for McBeth and his wife Micaela who gave birth to son Noah six weeks ago. They are putting down roots in Glasgow and the prop says he wants to continue to grow and learn under Smith at Scotstoun.