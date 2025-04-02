'My parents wanted me to be a Springbok, I wanted to be an All Black, now I could play for Scotland'

Edinburgh's Wes Goosen has signed a new two-year contract. | SNS Group

Full-back reflects on new contract, an international lifeline and taking inspiration from Tom Jordan

Wes Goosen isn’t getting ahead of himself but watching Tom Jordan play for Scotland in the Six Nations gave him pause for thought.

Jordan, Glasgow Warriors’ New Zealand-born back, qualified for Scotland on residency grounds last year and has gone on to establish himself as a key member of Gregor Townsend’s squad.

Goosen, 29, who has just signed a new two-year contract with Edinburgh, said Jordan’s rapid progress had been an eye-opener. Goosen was born in South Africa and raised in New Zealand and if he remains in this country for the duration of his new deal he will have been with Edinburgh for five years. Like Jordan, he too will become eligible to play for Scotland.

“I actually did have a little think about that when I was watching him play,” said Goosen. “He really went well, and shone in his first Six Nations. It did make me think a little bit.

“You can see his passion as well straight away, playing for Scotland, so yeah, it definitely showed me.”

International rugby is a fluid concept these days. Families flit from continent to continent and so too do players. Goosen was born in the South African city of East London but emigrated to New Zealand with his family aged four, initially settling in Auckland before moving to Wellington.

“My parents wanted me to be a Springbok, I wanted to be an All Black - both didn’t really happen,” reflected Goosen this week as he explained his decision to sign a new deal with Edinburgh which will make him eligible to play for Scotland in 2027 on residency grounds. “And then I left quite young, but I’m really happy with my decision that I’ve left and I’m really enjoying Scotland.”

Goosen signed for Edinburgh in 2022 and has got better with each passing year. His first campaign was disrupted by injury but last season he was one of their standout performers and worthy winner of their players’ player of the year award. Unfortunately, he had to collect the prize on crutches after fracturing his foot, an injury that ruled him out of the final URC league against Benetton. Edinburgh missed him badly, losing heavily in Treviso and missing out on the end-of-season play-offs.

Wes Goosen was Edinburgh's players' player of the year last season. | Getty Images

The former Hurricanes player has come back stronger and better. He has played in every minute of every Edinburgh game this season, making the full-back jersey his own and proving to be a constant in the side through international window disruptions.

Ironically, he might now find himself called away on Scotland duty in a couple of years if can maintain his form. He played previously for New Zealand Schools and then New Zealand Under-20s, helping the so-called Baby Blacks to an Oceania Rugby U20 Championship title in 2015. But he admits he thought his chances of full international honours had passed him by when he took the decision to up sticks and sign for Edinburgh.

“It’s always been one of my biggest goals,” he said. “When I left New Zealand, I left thinking that was kind of it. And then coming here has become like another home. From my first two years to the third year and now to the fourth and fifth - I didn’t think I’d be here as long. I’ve just really enjoyed it and can’t seem to leave, so yeah, loving it.”

Goosen will be 31 when he qualifies for Scotland and said there had been no conversations with Gregor Townsend as yet. He is keen not to jump the gun but Sean Everitt, his coach at Edinburgh, is convinced the player has all the attributes to step up to Test level.

“Definitely,” said Everitt. “He's played in big games, he's won Super Rugby titles and played in quarter-finals, semi-finals many a time. He's got a lot of experience and played with really good players at the Hurricanes and would have learned from them. I think consistency of performances is what is needed to take it to the next level and he's shown that consistency now.”

Wes Goosen has considerable experience of playing Super Rugby for the Hurricanes and is pictured in action against the Crusaders in 2022. | Getty Images

The long absence of Emiliano Boffelli created a vacancy at 15 at Edinburgh and Goosen has stepped in, playing 17 of 18 matches there this season where he dovetails nicely with the clubs’ two world class wingers, Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham.

“I think full-back suits me more, the playmaking kind of set-up side, but also to have a go myself, to punch,” he said. “I’ve really taken to it. I really enjoy setting up people - I guess when you’ve got Darcy and Duhi on the wings it’s really quite easy. Yeah, I think full-back is hopefully my new home.”

As for his ever-present status, he concedes it’s partly down to luck.

“Before that unlucky first year, touch wood I’ve never really had that many bad injuries. I’ve been able to play a lot of games, and I’ve always said if you make yourself available it’s the best thing in rugby you can do: be available to the coach and to your team-mates.”

He enjoys working under Everitt and sees potential at Edinburgh who have also re-signed Grant Gilchrist, Ben Vellacott, Pierre Schoeman, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben Muncaster, D’arcy Rae and Matt Currie. They currently sit eighth in the United Rugby Championship, the play-off cut-off point, with four games remaining but Goosen has his sights set higher.

