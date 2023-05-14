Much-changed Toulon suffer heavy Top 14 defeat ahead of Glasgow Warriors showdown as Finn Russell stars for Racing 92

Toulon head coach Franck Azema rested a number of players ahead of the match against Warriors in Dublin, although star names such as Charles Ollivon, Aymeric Luc and Ihaia West all played in a game switched to the Stade Oceanie in Le Havre due to a Bruce Spingsteen concert taking place at Racing 92’s usual home, La Défense Arena in Paris. The venue change did not throw Racing off their stride, however, as they ran in six tries in a one-sided encounter, with Scotland stand-off Finn Russell playing the whole match for them and kicking 11 points.