Ramiro Moyano excited by Scotland tour to Argentina but concentrating solely on Edinburgh

Ramiro Moyano has backed Edinburgh to return to winning ways at the DAM Health Stadium. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Six tries in seven games speaks volumes about the impact the Argentina winger has made and Moyano is looking to help Mike Blair’s side return to winning ways.

A run of three away defeats has seen Edinburgh knocked off the top of the United Rugby Championship but they are back home for Friday’s match against Connacht.

“It will be a massive game for us,” said Moyano who joined Edinburgh from Toulon. “We’re coming to it on the back of some defeats so we’ve put our heads together to try to get this victory at home.

“It’s important to play there with our fans back. That atmosphere at the DAM Health Stadium is really good and has helped us improve a lot.”

Despite his form Moyano is playing down talk of an international recall but the prospect of Scotland touring Argentina this summer is an intriguing one for the winger. Although not officially confirmed, Gregor Townsend’s side are expected to play three Tests against the Pumas in July.

“It will be really good, the first time in two or three years that Argentina will play games at home,” said Moyano. “So it will be huge for the Argies and three really tough games for both teams.

“It will be a massive series. My head at the moment is 100 per cent in Edinburgh to try to achieve the most we can. I’m trying to find my next steps and don’t know where I will be. So I’m not thinking about the national team at the moment.”