It takes a minimum of 75 appearances to make the list of Scotland's 11 most-capped male rugby union players.

Most Capped Male Scottish Rugby Players: Here are the 11 male rugby union players with most Scotland appearances - from Gregor Townsend to Stuart Hogg

Playing for your country is the ultimate sporting honour – and these players have all enjoyed the privilege dozens of times.

By David Hepburn
2 minutes ago

The Scottish men’s rugby union team dates back to 1871 when they played their first game – a 1-0 victory over England at Raeburn Place.

Since then there have been hundreds of games in the Five and Six Nations (winning 14 titles including three Grand Slams), Rugby World Cup (where they made the semi-finals in 1991) tours, friendlies and autumn internationals.

Here are the 11 male players who have made the most appearances for Scotland in that time.

1. Ross Ford

Hooker Ross Ford is Scotland's most-capped player - with an amazing 110 appearances between 2004–2017.

2. Chris Paterson

Just one cap short off the record, full-back Chris Paterson ran out for his country 109 times between 1999–2011.

3. Sean Lamont

Sean Lamont is Scotland's most-capped wing of all time. He won 105 caps from 2004–2016.

4. Stuart Hogg

Full-back Stuart Hogg is the only player on this list to still be playing. He'll be hoping to add to the 97 Scotland appearances he's made since his debut in 2012.

