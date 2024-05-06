Edinburgh Rugby have announced the signing of Mosese Tuipulotu from the New South Wales Waratahs and the Scottish-qualified centre is already looking forward to going up against his older brother, Sione.

Mosese, who turns 23 on Sunday, has signed a two-year deal after initially resisting overtures from Scottish Rugby to leave Australia. Moves were made last season to entice him to Glasgow Warriors, with Scotland coach Gregor Townsend involved in the negotiations. Mosese opted to remain with the Waratahs at that point but has now decided to follow his brother to Scotland and will join Edinburgh in the summer.

Sione Tuipulotu, also a centre, signed for Glasgow in 2021 and has made a huge impact for club and country, winning 25 Scotland caps. The Australian-born brothers qualify through their grandmother from Greenock and Mosese is clearly a player of national interest to Townsend. The 6-foot, 16-stone Mosese is a powerful ball-carrier who is comfortable at 12 and 13 and will be in direct opposition to his brother when Edinburgh play Glasgow next season. He says it is something he will relish.

Mosese Tuipulotu is leaving NSW Waratahs to sign for Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

“I’ve actually never played against my brother and the derby between Edinburgh and Glasgow looks like a pretty cool fixture to be a part of,” he said. “If I do happen to get the opportunity to play in it, I’m sure it’ll be a special moment with Sione on the other side. I’ll look to expose him!”

Mosese, whose deal is subject to visa and medical clearance, will compete for the centre berths at Edinburgh with James Lang, Chris Dean, Mark Bennett, and Matt Currie. “I’m really excited to make the move over to Edinburgh in the coming months,” he added. “I’m itching to get over there and experience something different to what I’ve grown up with. I’ve been speaking to my brother quite a bit and there’s a few boys in Sydney that have been over to Edinburgh. I’ve watched a few games from the URC and it’s an exciting competition so I’m really keen to get amongst it. I like to carry hard and enjoy the contact area of the game but also like to get my teammates involved as much as I can. I’m excited to showcase my skill set in front of them.”

A product of St Kevin’s College, Melbourne, Tuipulotu played much of his junior rugby in Victoria, coming through the ranks of the Melbourne Rebels academy. In 2021, he moved to New South Wales to represent Eastern Suburbs, before being named in the Waratahs squad for 2022. He made his debut for the Super Rugby Pacific side in 2023 against the Hurricanes, making four appearances for the Sydney-based side, featuring recently in their away win against the Crusaders.