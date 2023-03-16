The younger brother of Glasgow and Scotland centre Sione, Mosese has been in encouraging form for New South Wales Waratahs in his native Australia and is set to make his Super Rugby debut when they play Hurricanes in Wellington on Friday. The Tuipulotu brothers qualify for Scotland through their grandmother from Greenock and Sione made the switch having representing Australia up to under-20 level. His Scotland debut came against Tonga in 2021 and he will win his 16th cap against Italy on Saturday. Scottish Rugby is hoping Mosese, who is 21 and also plays in the centre, can be persuaded to follow Sione to Scotland.

“I was asked by Glasgow to have a chat with him,” said Townsend. “I had a chat with him two years ago by mistake, because Sione had given his old mobile to him, and I phoned to chat to Sione and got him instead! We were having a joke about that, ‘remember that chat two years ago’. He’s a player who is interesting one of the pro teams, and us in Scotland. Sione’s had such a great impact at Glasgow and with Scottish rugby, it’s wise of Scottish Rugby to follow up on someone of real potential. He’s a young player who has come back from a long absence with a knee injury but he’s started the season really well, at Waratahs Academy and I think he’s in the 23 for the game against the Hurricanes.”