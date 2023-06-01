Hopes of luring Sione Tuipulotu’s younger brother to Scotland look to have been dashed, with the 22-year-old centre electing to remain in Australia, for the time being at least.

Mosese Tuipulotu, with ball in hand, in action for New South Wales Waratahs against Crusaders. (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama / AFP)

Mosese Tuipulotu has caught the eye with his performances for the News South Wales Waratahs and Gregor Townsend approached the player on behalf of Glasgow Warriors with a view to bringing him into the Scottish set-up. Reports in Australia claimed the SRU was keen to entice him with a multi-year deal worth £123,000 per annum, dwarfing the £46,750 salary he currently earns. However, Mosese is staying put for now and has outlined his ambitions to represent Australia, although he didn’t completely rule out Scotland in the future. “I’ve made a decision, I’m going to stay here,” he told reporters in Australia on Thursday. “I love this club and they’ve done a lot for me, so I’m happy to stay and obviously pursue that dream.”

Asked why he didn’t want to join older brother Sione in Scotland, Mosese added: “I don’t know really, I think just in the point of my career, I’m just not really sold on going yet. Whether that happens in the future, I don’t know. But I’m really happy at this club and I love playing footy. I grew up watching the Wallabies, so I’d love to wear the gold jersey. Obviously, I’ve got Scottish heritage as well, so if I wear that jersey in the future, then I’d be happy to represent my culture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sione has flourished in Scotland since joining Glasgow Warriors two years ago after a spell in Japan. The older Tuipulotu established himself as Scotland’s first choice inside centre during the Six Nations and was named in the United Rugby Championship’s Elite XV team of the season. The Tuipulotus were born in Australia but qualify for Scotland through their grandmother from Greenock. They are also eligible for Tonga through their father.