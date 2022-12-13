Mike Blair wary of ex-Glasgow threat at Castres but potential Murrayfield switch holds no concerns

While Fijian ex-Glasgow lock Leone Nakarawa and his compatriot Vilimoni Botitu are two of the standout names in the visitors’ squad, Blair believes that Castres’ primary virtue is a willingness to work hard for one another.
“They’re a really competitive team,” he said yesterday. “They’re not a team of stars, but they got to the Top 14 final last year.
“They play really well, cohesively, as a unit. Their defence is excellent. And they’ve got a little bit of stardust in there.
“There is Botitu, and Nakarawa who we know really well, and they have that stardust amongst them. But I would say it’s probably less about their individuals, and more about their cohesive group. They seem to have a real desire to work for each other, so they’re going to be a really difficult team this week.”
If the cold weather continues, the match could be moved from the DAM Health Stadium to BT Murrayfield – a switch that holds no fears for Blair. “Before we played Glasgow last time a few of our players said it was a shame that we were not playing at the DAM Health. But then as soon as we ran out on the pitch at BT Murrayfield you could feel a real buzz amongst the supporters and the players as well. So if the game is moved for that reason, I expect us to rise to the occasion.”
Both teams lost their opening games in Pool A – Castres at home to Exeter, Edinburgh at Saracens. The complicated format of the tournament means that a second loss does not necessarily end a team’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages, but Blair has little or no interest in weighing up such options.
“It’s a complicated system, but it just means that your job is a little bit easier. Win as many games as you can, and don’t worry too much about the difference in the match points.”