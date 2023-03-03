Mike Blair reveals coach-player dynamic since Edinburgh announcement ahead of huge Leinster match

Mike Blair said he had been treated no differently by his Edinburgh players since announcing his intention to step down as head coach and has challenged them to show that the heavy defeat by Scarlets a fortnight ago was just “a blip” as the capital club look to revive their play-off hopes against league leaders Leinster on Saturday evening.

Emiliano Boffelli is back in the Edinburgh team for the first time since December 30. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

There are four rounds of fixtures remaining in the United Rugby Championship regular season and Edinburgh need to start winning games if they are to lift themselves into contention. They are currently 11th but must finish in the top eight to reach the play-offs. The 42-14 reverse in Llanelli was Edinburgh’s sixth defeat in seven URC games and they have a tough run-in, facing Leinster (home), Connacht (away), Ospreys (home) and Ulster (away).

Mark Bennett, the experienced Edinburgh centre, spoke this week about the squad’s determination to finish the season strongly for Blair who said last Friday that he would not be staying on as head coach beyond the summer. Blair’s philosophy is that he wants the players to take ownership and he said he had not perceived any changes in the way they had reacted to him since his announcement. “I’ve always said this: this isn’t my team, this is the players’ team and what we do as coaches is try to facilitate learning and opportunities where guys are going to get better,” said Blair. “You encourage them to look at their game. So, no, I’ve not seen a difference. I just want the players to believe in themselves and the process of what they’re trying to do and how they’re trying to get better, and have real belief in their own abilities going into the game.”

Leinster have won 14 from 14 in the URC this season but Blair has bolstered his team with a clutch of experienced internationals. Edinburgh supporters will be delighted to see the name of Emiliano Boffelli in the starting line-up, with the Argentine selected at full-back for his first appearance since the defeat by Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield. The supremely gifted Boffelli has missed the last couple of months with groin and back issues and Blair said he was still undecided about whether the player was ready to take on place-kicking duties, an area in which Edinburgh have struggled at times this season. Edinburgh are further strengthened by the inclusion of the experienced hooker Stuart McInally, who has recovered from a head injury, and Sam Skinner, Luke Crosbie and Hamish Watson, who have all been released by Scotland. Ben Vellacott, Lee-Roy Atalifo and Marshall Sykes also return to a starting XV which boast 12 full internationals. There are another four on the bench. The raft of changes comes partly in response to the Scarlets defeat and Blair expects far better against Leinster.

“The performance against the Scarlets wasn’t acceptable,” he said. “Playing Leinster at home is a great way to show that that was a blip and to show how much playing for the club means for these guys. We’ve not had a performance like that in the 18 months that I’ve been here.”

Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne and Scott Penny are all named in the Leinster team after featuring in Ireland's extended Six Nations squad for last week’s win over Italy.

Edinburgh v Leinster (URC, DAM Health Stadium, Saturday, 5.05pm). TV: live on Viaplay.

Edinburgh: Emiliano Boffelli; Damien Hoyland, Mark Bennett, James Lang, Wes Goosen; Charlie Savala, Ben Vellacott; Boan Venter, Stuart McInally, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Marshall Sykes, Sam Skinner, Luke Crosbie (c), Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata.

Stuart McInally has recovered from a head injury and will start at hooker against Leinster. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Jamie Jack, Elliot Millar-Mills, Jamie Hodgson, Nick Haining, Charlie Shiel, Jaco van der Walt, Chris Dean.

Leinster: Ciarán Frawley; Jordan Larmour, Liam Turner, Jamie Osborne, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath; Michael Milne, John McKee, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, Jason Jenkins, Rhys Ruddock (c), Scott Penny, Max Deegan.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Brian Deeny, Will Connors, Nick McCarthy, Charlie Tector, Rob Russell.