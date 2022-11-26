The coach felt his players were guilty of expecting to win after the hosts were reduced to 14 men by Matteo Minozzi’s red card after only ten minutes. But the dismissal seemed to galvanise the home side who also overcame the loss of two other players to the sin-bin to outscore the visitors by four tries to two and clinch a bonus-point win .

“Benetton were excellent and managed the game really well after the red card,” said Blair, whose side had won their previous three matches in the URC. “They were really smart. But I said to the players at half-time that the game was still in our hands. We’ve seen it before, though, with red cards and how it can really galvanise a team. It brings emotion into it and gives them that backs-to-the-wall type of mentality. But we’ve got to be better than that. We’ve got to see that as an opportunity. I think we waited and thought that [the red card] was going to be the thing that won us the game.