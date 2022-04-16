Mike Blair on Pierre Schoeman: ‘I think I’d be good if I had people chanting my name every time I touched the ball!’

Edinburgh's Pierre Schoeman got the crowd going with some powerful runs. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Edinburgh trailed 19-15 at the interval but did not concede a point in the second half of the Challenge Cup round of 16 tie at the DAM Health Stadium. They will now host Wasps in the quarter-finals in early May.

“I said at half-time that I was frustrated, but excited,” said Blair. “I'm frustrated because we gave Bath everything they wanted at the start of the game. I was excited because when we had the ball we executed. I’m happy because we showed a lot of resilience to come back.”

Sam Underhill, the England flanker, twice put Bath ahead in the first half but Edinburgh fought back, only for Ben Spencer to edge the visitors ahead again just before the break.

Kinghorn impressed once again at stand-off, creating Edinburgh’s opening try for Emiliano Boffelli then scoring the second himself from a similar move. He then had a hand in Boffelli’s second and a try from Mark Bennett as the home side pulled away in the second half.

Schoeman roused the crowed with two bullocking runs in the second half which led to a try for the loosehead prop who enjoys cult status among the Edinburgh support.

“Blair at 10 is a huge run-pass threat,” added the coach. “He was excellent. Schoeman was excellent - I think I'd be good if I had people chanting my name every time I touched the ball!”