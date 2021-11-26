Mike Blair: Edinburgh have a world-class talent on our hands

Emiliano Boffelli during a Edinburgh Rugby training session at the DAM Health Stadium.

The 26-year-old was actually signed from Racing 92 before Blair took over from Richard Cockerill in the summer, but has been unavailable hitherto because of international duties.

“It’s important to get Emiliano involved as quickly as possible,” Blair said. “He’s an outstanding, world-class player. We could have waited another week, but [the best way] to get the best out of him in the medium and longer term is to get him straight in and playing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s very good under the high ball. He moves really well and has an excellent off-loading game as well. He’ll fit in really well with what we’re trying to do.

“He was signed prior to me taking up my role. And when I saw we had signed him I was really excited as I’d seen what he had done previously with Argentina and a little bit with Racing. I’ve been watching him closely in the Rugby Championship and the autumn games as well and he’s had some really positive impacts in the game.”

Boffelli’s compatriot Ramiro Moyano is on the left wing this evening, which should make the new man’s integration all the easier. Damian Hoyland completes the back three in the absence of Darcy Graham, who has been rested in the wake of the Autumn Nations Series along with forwards Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson.

Former Ulster hooker Adam McBurney makes his debut up front, while Watsonians loosehead prop Harrison Courtney could take part in his first professional game if he comes off the bench. Scrum-half Ben Vellacott captains the team for the first time, having impressed Blair with his willingness to take a lead in training and during games.