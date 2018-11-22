Melrose open their cup defence with tricky tie at Boroughmuir

Scottish Cup holders Melrose get their defence of the trophy underway this evening when they take on Boroughmuir at Meggetland in round one.

The men from the Greenyards, who beat Stirling County in last season’s final, begin the road to BT Murrayfield this time around with a tricky test against their Tennent’s Premiership rivals.

Jason Baggott has been released by Edinburgh and starts at inside centre for Melrose while Angus Runciman returns to take his place on a strong bench that will look to make an impact in the second half.

Melrose head coach Rob Chrystie said: “Cup games are always exciting affairs and this one is sure to be no different.”

Jordan Edmunds moves to outside centre from his usual wing position for Muir with Kerr Gossman returning from injury in the back three. In the forwards Jack Steele slots in at No.8.

In the other all-top flight tie this evening, Stirling County host Glasgow Hawks at Bridgehaugh. James Pow and Ross Bundy come into the starting pack for County while Jonny Hope, Logan Trotter and Ratu Tagive join the backs.

Jed-Forest and Selkirk meet in a battle of two sides from Tennent’s National League One.