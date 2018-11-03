Melrose 21 - 10 Hawick: Rose leave it late to win Borders derby

Melrose proved too strong for Hawick but the defending champions were made to work for their win, trailing 7-10 going into the final ten minutes before securing a penalty try and then adding a late score by replacement centre Patrick Anderson.

The teams were level 7-7 at half-time, Melrose scoring through Scott Lawson from a driving maul and Hawick replying with a stylish try made by a break from stand-off Lee Armstrong, support from centre Andrew Mitchell and a deadly finish from flanker Stuart Graham.

Hawick dominated possession and territory in the third quarter and were unlucky not to capitalise when flanker Drew Davison, with an open goal, failed to take a skewed clearance kick. In the event the Greens had to be content with a penalty goal from Armstrong.

In the final ten minutes Melrose turned the screw in the forward battle and after three dominant scrums were awarded a penalty try before Anderson’s converted try sealed the win.