Melrose Sevens: Scotland and GB duo take great joy from winning closer to home

Jamie Farndale and Shona Campbell have played sevens all over the world for Scotland and GB Sevens, but they both took great joy from winning closer to home at Melrose on Saturday.

Farndale, named player of the tournament, was part of the Shogun Rugby men’s squad that lifted the 1883 Centenary Cup at The Greenyards during the 141st playing of the famous event. And Campbell scored two tries in the final as Shogun’s women’s team made it double delight as they walked away with the Mike Bleasdale Cup.

Farndale said: “It feels very special to lift the Melrose trophy with all the history around the event and it being the birthplace of sevens. As a kid I would go every year and be chucking a ball around on the banking and remember watching teams winning there, so to do it myself is amazing.

Jamie Farndale was men's player of the tournament. Pic: Bryan Robertson

“Ten years ago exactly I got to the final with Edinburgh Accies – we had a great squad including the likes of Scott Riddell, Chris Dean, Alex Glashan, Nyle Godsmark, Alex Blair and Sam Pecqueur – and that was the start of my sevens career really, so to now go one better and win feels good.”

Shogun, with former Scotland Sevens man Fraser Harkness involved in the coaching set up, had other Scottish GB Sevens players such as Jordan Edmunds, Matt Davidson, Paddy Kelly involved, and looked good all day. In the final they beat a South Barbarians squad including Scotland under-20 players Hector Patterson and Fergus Watson 21-5.

“It was a great group of lads to play with, we were lucky enough to have a lot of experience and a few of us have played quite a bit together as with Scotland and Great Britain and it all come together nicely on the day. It’s tough tournament to go and win, five games in a day on a tricky side of the draw made us work, but we played some really good sevens and got the result and I couldn’t be happier.”

Shogun were unstoppable in the women’s tournament. Campbell, who was representing Great Britain in Hong Kong recently, scored her double in the final as they beat Hammerhead 7s 38-7.

Shona Campbell, far right, had a day to remember at the Melrose Sevens. Pic: Bryan Robertson

“It was unbelievable to play at the Melrose Sevens because as a young kid I used to watch the men’s event on TV, so to now to get to play there was a huge bucket list moment,” Campbell said. “It was the Shoguns first outing as a sevens team and for the girls to come together after only a day together and play like we did was a credit to those behind the scenes and the environment they created. It was a brilliant day.”