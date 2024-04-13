Shogun Rugby won the 1883 Centenary Cup at the Melrose Sevens on Saturday by defeating South Barbarians in the final.

The select side, featuring Scotland and GB Sevens players such as Jordan Edmunds, Matt Davidson, Paddy Kelly and Jamie Farndale, won that final at The Greenyards 21-5. In the South squad Scotland under-20 players Hector Patterson and Fergus Watson were involved alongside more experienced players like Craig Jackson. It was double success for Shogun because they also won the women’s event and lifted the Mike Bleasdale Cup.

In the men’s tournament, Currie Chieftains and Selkirk, the latter who had silenced the crowd earlier with a 22-7 second round win over Melrose, were the only Scottish club sides to make it through to the quarter-finals. They both lost at that stage, Currie 36-0 to Durham University and Selkirk 38-5 to Shogun, but the South Barbarians kept the home fans interested by progressing to the last four.

Shogun Rugby celebrate their title win. Pic: Bryan Robertson

The South defeated Durham University 32-7 in the first semi-final with Shogun then easing past fellow guest side OG 7s 43-7. The OG 7s had defeated last year’s winners Monaco Impi’s in the second round. In the final, Shogun Rugby had Jordan Edmunds yellow carded early on, but they got through that period and a converted try by Matt Davidson put them 7-0 up.

Back on the field, Edmunds then scored a converted effort and it was 14-0 at half-time. The South scored via Marr’s Scott Bickerstaff in the second period, but a converted try by Will Glover won it 21-5.

Meanwhile, Shogun were unstoppable in the women’s tournament. Mariet Luijken scored the opening try in that final against Hammerhead 7s and then Scotland and GB Sevens player Shona Campbell doubled the lead, both being converted to make it 14-0. Former Scotland player Megan Gaffney was then forced off injured for Hammerhead 7s and Shogun made it up to 33-0 ahead before half-time, Grace Compton scoring two tries and Campbell crossing again. Celia Quansah’s try made it 38-0 before a converted effort from Lucy Hoad for a Hammerhead 7s squad including Scotland cap Abi Evans finished things off at 38-7.

Meanwhile, in XVs rugby, holders Hawick put a tough week behind them to reach the men’s Scottish Cup final once again. The Borderers coaching team changed a few days ago, but the players stayed focused on the pitch and defeated Currie Chieftains 16-3 in the semi-final at Mansfield Park. Two Kirk Ford penalties and a try from Fraser Renwick had Hawick 11-0 up at half-time. A drop goal from Callum Beckett made it 11-3 before Renwick’s second try finished things off at 16-3.