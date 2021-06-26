Matt Scott handed captaincy as Scotland name team for A international against England

Matt Scott is back in the Scotland squad after impressing for Leicester Tigers this season. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The 39-times capped outside centre will be on familiar territory at Welford Road having moved to the Tigers from Edinburgh last summer.

Scott is by far the most experienced member of a matchday 23 which contains 17 uncapped players.

With nine players isolating following a positive Covid-19 case earlier this week, coach Mike Blair has had to rejig his plans.

Scott is partnered in the centre by Glasgow Warriors inside centre Stafford McDowall, one of five players called into the squad on Friday.

Ross Thompson, Glasgow’s player of the season, starts at stand-off with Edinburgh‘s Charlie Shiel at scrum-half.

The match counts as a ‘capture’ international which means those who play will then be committed to Scotland.

Scotland A team (v England A, Welford Road, Leicester, Sunday, 2pm, live on Channel 4)

15. Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby)

14. Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors)

12. Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors)

11. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby)

10. Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors)

9. Charlie Shiel (Edinburgh Rugby)

1. Nick Auterac (Northampton Saints)

2. Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks)

3. Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warrriors)

4. Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers)

5. Kiran McDonald (Glasgow Warriors)

6. Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby)

7. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors)

8. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby)

Substitutes:

16. Adam McBurney (Ulster Rugby)

17. Robin Hislop (Doncaster Knights)

18. Javan Sebastian (Scarlets)

19. Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh Rugby)

20. Callum Hunter-Hill (Saracens)

21. Ben Vellacott (Wasps)

22. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)