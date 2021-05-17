Matt Fagerson’s try-scoring return is good news for Glasgow Warriors and Scotland

Matt Fagerson faces up to the Edinburgh pack in a scrum at BT Murrayfield. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

It was the No 8’s first appearance since sustaining an ankle injury while training with Scotland which caused him to miss the final Six Nations match of the season against France.

He admitted it took him a few minutes to adjust to the pace of the game but he was an important contributor in what was a pleasing performance from Danny Wilson’s side.

Fagerson’s 20th minute try brought the Warriors back into the game after Edinburgh had taken an early lead and there was a bit of ingenuity involved. After the home side had repelled a number of Glasgow pick-and-gos, Fagerson decided to wriggle over the top of a pile of bodies and plant the ball one-handed over the line.

Glasgow Warriors' George Horne (9) celebrates his try against Edinburgh with Matt Fagerson. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“I haven’t practised that,” he smiled. “When you are defending close to the line it is all about the speed of getting off the line. I thought I could get away with holding back, letting them dive and going over the top. And it paid off.

“I took a couple of minutes to get into the game because it’s a bit of a shock to the system when you’ve been out for more than a month. .

“Getting the try was pretty good. It was off the back of the forwards’ hard work.”

Fagerson had enjoyed an impressive Six Nations and it was cruel luck to be injured on the eve of the historic win in Paris.

“I was obviously quite gutted not to go to France with the rest of the boys,” said the forward who is now looking forward to Scotland’s summer tour. “It was an incredible night watching them do the job. I got to share in that, as the rest of the boys who were involved in the campaign did. It was a great team to be part of.”

Older brother Zander sat out Saturday’s win over Edinburgh as Glasgow ration his gametime ahead of the Lions tour to South Africa. Matt was understandably delighted about his brother’s call up and admits it is something he aspires to in four years time.

“It was emotional watching him wait to get his name read out,” said Fagerson junior. “Fair play to him, he didn’t cry straight away but it was a very emotional day for us in the family.

“We’ve seen first hand all the sacrifices he has made. Revamping his game a bit has paid off to get the call for what is the pinnacle of a career. I’m absolutely over the moon for him.

“Obviously it is the goal of any rugby player in the northern hemisphere to be putting your hand up for the Lions. This year was my first full Six Nations campaign and the back row competition among the four nations is incredible. There is so much depth in Scotland, let alone the other nations.

“Obviously it is in the back of your mind. For years time would be quite a good goal to set but I'm not crossing my fingers yet.”

