Matt Fagerson to miss Scotland’s summer fixtures as Rory Hutchinson is called up

Fagerson, who sustained the injury in the recent Rainbow Cup victory over Leinster, is expected to be sidelined for up to three months and will remain under the care of the Glasgow Warriors medical team.

No direct forward replacement for Fagerson is being brought in by Scotland interim head coach Mike Blair. However, Northampton Saints centre Rory Hutchinson has been called in to the squad and will join the group later this week after completing his medical checkout at Franklin’s Gardens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland will convene at the Oriam in Edinburgh on Tuesday to prepare for the England A fixture on Sunday, June 27, with a smaller squad then travelling to Romania and Georgia for the two Test matches on consecutive Saturdays, July 10 and 17 respectively.

Blair said: “First and foremost, we’re obviously disappointed that Matt will miss out on the summer fixtures as he’s been an instrumental player for both club and country. We wish him the very best in his recovery.

"However, with good cover in the back-row, coupled with Rory's excellent recent form for Northampton Saints, we saw this as a great opportunity to bring him in and he joins what is an already exciting squad.”

Meanwhile, the Six Nations have confirmed broadcast details for the delayed Under-20 Six Nations Championship.

All of Scotland’s games available to watch live via BBC iPlayer. Scotland kick-off their campaign this Saturday with a game against Ireland, followed by fixtures against England, Italy, France and Wales.