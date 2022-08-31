Matt Currie hopes Scotland A cap can be springboard to more game-time at Edinburgh

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Currie in action for Scotland A against Chile's Pablo Casas in Santiago. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

Currie spent time training with the full squad as they prepared for the series in Argentina before flying home ahead of the first Test.

The experience has whet his appetite but he knows he needs to establish himself at Edinburgh before furthering his international ambitions.

“Chile was a really good experience for me and I loved it,” said Currie.

“I was then in Argentina with the squad for four days and I did the prep with the them for the first Test, and it was a great learning experience because you’re training against an international rugby team.”

He is now determined to kick on at club level.

“The summer tour was a breakthrough, it was massive for me and a really proud moment. For me, game-time is going to be a big one. I really want to get into the games here at Edinburgh and play as much as I can because that’s how I can gain experience and learn and hopefully it will push me on to be a better player.