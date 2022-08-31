Matt Currie hopes Scotland A cap can be springboard to more game-time at Edinburgh
Matt Currie hopes to use his international breakthrough as a springboard to more game-time with Edinburgh.
The 21-year-old outside centre signed his first professional contract with the capital club in January and ended the domestic season playing Super6 rugby for Watsonians. He was then called up by national coach Gregor Townsend for the summer tour of South America and played for Scotland A in the 45-5 win over Chile in Santiago.
Currie spent time training with the full squad as they prepared for the series in Argentina before flying home ahead of the first Test.
The experience has whet his appetite but he knows he needs to establish himself at Edinburgh before furthering his international ambitions.
Most Popular
“Chile was a really good experience for me and I loved it,” said Currie.
“I was then in Argentina with the squad for four days and I did the prep with the them for the first Test, and it was a great learning experience because you’re training against an international rugby team.”
He is now determined to kick on at club level.
“The summer tour was a breakthrough, it was massive for me and a really proud moment. For me, game-time is going to be a big one. I really want to get into the games here at Edinburgh and play as much as I can because that’s how I can gain experience and learn and hopefully it will push me on to be a better player.
“I’ve had my A cap and it’s made me hungry for more. Obviously the big dream is mine to play for Scotland so that is probably the goal in the future.”
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.