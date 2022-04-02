Marr lift Premiership title after 36-25 win over Currie Chieftains in play-off final

Marr RFC players celebrate with the Tennents Premiership trophy after defeating Currie Chieftains in the play-off final at Mallery Park. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The success was built on a solid defence that held firm in the face of a relentless Chieftains attacking effort in the second half.

The character they showed in that spell, together with clinical finishing power, proved to be the difference between two talented sides that battled throughout 80 engrossing minutes. The result was a disappointment for the hosts who had not lost since the opening weekend of the league campaign. It also ensured a big night out for the vocal travelling support.

Marr fell behind to a Sam Leto penalty in the first minute but rallied strongly and earned a reward for their territorial advantage when Blair Jardine plunged over for the first try of the afternoon and Colin Sturgeon converted.

Marr's Scott Bickerstaff carries the ball during the Tennents Premiership final against Currie Chieftains at Mallery Park. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

A second penalty from Leto cut the gap to one point, but the visitors responded with another score, this time when Brandon Sweet dotted down after another spell of sustained pressure.

Chieftains had struggled to make an impression, but on a rare visit to opposition territory, they showed their edge, with Cairn Ramsay powering his way over and Leto converting. However, a penalty by Sturgeon handed the visitors a four point lead at half time.

The hosts restarted with intent but failed to convert pressure into points and fell further behind when Fraser Grant scored try number three for Marr and Sturgeon converted.

Throughout the regular season, Chieftains had displayed a competitive spirit that saw them home in some tight games, and they were again up for the fight with Joe Reynolds bagging a self-converted try that kept them in the contest.

However, Sturgeon profited from a Chieftains error for try number four and added the extras.

The home side grabbed a late lifeline when Ryan Daley won the race to the line after James McCaig kicked ahead.

But Marr were not to be denied and they finished off in style when Craig Miller applied the final touch to the culminating score of an exceptional contest.