Marr, Currie Chieftains and Hawick maintain winning starts

Marr, Currie Chieftains and Hawick all made it two wins from two in the Tennent’s Premiership with respective home victories yesterday.

At Fullarton Park in Troon, Marr beat Musselburgh 43-16.

Musselburgh were ahead 3-0 before Mackenzie Pearce’s converted try made it 7-3 to the hosts.

Captain Conor Bickerstaff and Richard Dalgliesh went over for tries two and three, but Musselburgh were still in it at the break at 19-11 down.

Jack Preston, Gregor Paxton and Iosefo Turaga scored tries for Marr after the interval as they got away from their opponents.

At Malleny Park, Gregor Christie and skipper Fergus Scott, pictured, scored tries and Gregor Hunter kicked seven points to put Currie 17-7 up against Selkirk at the interval. Hunter, Steven Hamilton and Wallace Nelson scored Currie’s tries in the second 40 minutes in a 36-17 triumph.

And at Mansfield Park, Billy McNeil, Ronan McKean, Matty Carryer (2) and Craig Greer-Bachurzewski scored tries in a very dominant first half showing for Hawick against GHA.

The Borderers were 33-0 up at that stage and in the second period Andrew Mitchell and Greer-Bachurzewski went over for further tries in a 45-7 victory.

Glasgow Hawks bounced back from their week one loss away to Selkirk by defeating Aberdeen Grammar 35-19 at Balgray.

Paul Cairncross was amongst the Hawks scorers and Liam Brims was named man of the match while Nathan Brown ran in a hat-trick of tries in defeat for Grammar.

Edinburgh Accies edged out Jed-Forest 38-33 after a cracking encounter at Riverside Park.