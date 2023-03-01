Mark Bennett signs Edinburgh contract extension - length of deal, what player and club said

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair has welcomed the re-signing of “resilient” Mark Bennett after the Scotland centre penned a new two-year contract extension.

Mark Bennett has signed a two-year contract extension with Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 30-year-old has established himself as one of his club’s key men since joining from Glasgow in 2017 and has won 30 caps for the national team, the most recent of which came in the autumn.

“Mark’s re-signing is really important for the club,” said Blair, who is stepping down at the end of the season. “His leadership and experience is vital, while his smarts and reading of the game allows us to play with an attacking style that really suits his skillset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mark’s resilience has also been really impressive. There aren’t too many players in rugby who’ve had to work their way back from injuries and setbacks like he has, and that’s credit to his strong will and desire to play the game he loves.

“It’s brilliant that he’ll continue playing his rugby in Edinburgh for the seasons to come.”

Bennett has been almost ever-present for Edinburgh this term and feels the environment at the DAM Health Stadium is allowing him to “thrive”.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be staying in Edinburgh,” he said. “I love it here and there’s nowhere else I’d want to be playing my rugby right now.

“With the exciting squad we’ve got in place, and a brilliant new home, it’s a real joy to run out every week and represent our supporters.