Magnus Bradbury has been capped 19 times by Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Magnus Bradbury’s move to Edinburgh can help reignite his international career according to Sean Everitt, the coach of the capital club.

The back-row forward has signed a two-year contract and will rejoin Edinburgh from Bristol Bears in the summer. Everitt believes he is getting the player at his “absolute prime” after two successful seasons in the English Premiership and is backing him to force his way back into the national squad.

Bradbury, 28, won the last of his 19 caps on the summer tour to Argentina in 2022. He was recalled by Scotland ahead of this year’s Calcutta Cup match but did not feature in the match-day 23 against England. Everitt thinks returning to Edinburgh can strengthen Bradbury’s chances.

“He will see an opportunity to get back into the Scotland side by playing for Edinburgh, and it’s important for us to give him whatever he needs to achieve his international ambitions,” said the coach.

“We’re delighted to sign Magnus. I’ve said it quite openly that we want to get Edinburgh boys back in Edinburgh playing for Edinburgh, and that’s what we’ve achieved by getting Magnus back.

“He was in good form when he left Edinburgh to go to Bristol, and it was great for him to have that experience and I’m sure Edinburgh is going to be better for the two years that he’s had down south. So I’m happy for him to be back. He’ll be a good leader within this group, and obviously a strong ball-carrier and a guy that’s been in great form for Bristol.”

The No 8 was Bristol’s player of the year last season and has continued his good form in the current campaign, starting all 19 of the club’s domestic and European fixtures and scoring nine tries. The Bears are fourth in the Gallagher Premiership and, with three rounds of league fixtures remaining, on course for the play-offs.

Bradbury will arrive as Bill Mata, 32, goes in the opposite direction. The long-serving Fijian international’s move to Bristol was announced earlier this season and Everitt thinks Bradbury is the perfect replacement.

“Magnus is a quality player in his absolute prime,” said Everitt. “With Bill moving on at the end of the season, it was imperative that we recruited well in that position. Magnus can come in and anchor our pack from the get-go, while his obvious connection and history with the club, and relationship with a lot of players in this squad, means he can slot in seamlessly.

“With Magnus returning, and further exciting signings and re-signings still to be announced, things are shaping up nicely for next season, with our hopes of reaching the URC play-offs and securing Champions Cup rugby still very much in our own hands.”

Bradbury, a product of Oban Lorne, Merchiston Castle School and the club’s academy system, previously spent eight years with Edinburgh and said: “Edinburgh is home for me. I love the club, so I’m really excited to return this summer. I’ve really enjoyed my time at Bristol. It’s been a great move for me, and it’s allowed me to grow and develop as a player in a new environment – and we can still achieve great things this season, which I’m fully focused on.”

Meanwhile Emiliano Boffelli has returned to training for Edinburgh after a nerve issue in his back and will be assessed on Wednesday to check there has been no adverse reaction. If given the all-clear, the Argentine full-back could feature against Cardiff away in the URC on Saturday. Everitt is also confident Duhan van der Merwe will be fit to play after the knee knock he picked up in the win over the Scarlets last weekend.