Magnus Bradbury rejoins Edinburgh Rugby and he’s in his ‘absolute prime’

Edinburgh Rugby have confirmed the signing of Magnus Bradbury from Bristol Bears on a two-year contract.

Sean Everitt, the capital club’s head coach, said last week that he had held talks with the Scotland international and he believes he is getting a player in his “absolute prime”.

It is something of a homecoming for Bradbury, 28, who spent eight years with Edinburgh before leaving to join Bristol ahead of the 2022-23 season. His time in the English Premiership has been successful and he was the club’s player of the year last season. Bristol are currently fourth in the Premiership with three rounds of fixtures remaining and on course for the play-offs.

Magnus Bradbury during a Scotland Rugby training session at Oriam, on March 04, 2024, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Bradbury has been in fine form for the club this season, scoring nine tries while starting all 19 of the side’s domestic and European fixtures, including Sunday’s emphatic victory over Newcastle Falcons which saw the No 8 notch the bonus-point score.

He will arrive at Edinburgh as long-serving back-row forward Bill Mata goes in the opposite direction. Mata’s move to Bristol was announced earlier this season.

Bradbury said: “Edinburgh is home for me. I love the club, so I’m really excited to return this summer. I’ve really enjoyed my time at Bristol. It’s been a great move for me, and it’s allowed me to grow and develop as a player in a new environment – and we can still achieve great things this season, which I’m fully focused on.

“However, when the opportunity to move back to Edinburgh came about, and with the direction the club is moving in, it felt like unfinished business. I’m relishing the chance to wear the castle on my chest once again and represent a city and supporters that mean so much to me.

“It’s been brilliant to see Edinburgh continue to grow and go from strength to strength. I loved that first season in our new home and it will be an amazing feeling to run out at Hive Stadium, in front of our supporters, once again. I’ve spoken to Sean and I really like his vision for the club. He wants Edinburgh guys leading an Edinburgh team. Hopefully I can continue where I left off and help the club win silverware – that’s what we all want to achieve.”

Everitt added: “Magnus is quality player in his absolute prime. He’s been one of Bristol Bears’ most consistent performers this campaign, playing week in week out for a side in top form.

“With Bill moving on at the end of the season, it was imperative that we recruited well in that position. Magnus can come in and anchor our pack from the get-go, while his obvious connection and history with the club, and relationship with a lot of players in this squad, means he can slot in seamlessly.

“With Magnus returning, and further exciting signings and re-signings still to be announced, things are shaping up nicely for next season, with our hopes of reaching the URC play-offs and securing Champions Cup rugby still very much in our own hands.”