Magnus Bradbury discovers length of ban after Edinburgh Rugby red card
Magnus Bradbury, the Edinburgh No 8, has been suspended for three matches following his red card against Black Lion but the player will have the opportunity to cut the ban to two games if he successfully completes a tackling course.
Bradbury was guilty of a dangerously high tackle on the Black Lion prop Bachuki Tchumbadze during the first half of Edinburgh’s 36-15 home win in the Challenge Cup on Sunday.
Jérémy Rozier, the French referee, sent him off after watching several replays of the incident on the big screen at Hive Stadium.
The incident was referred to a disciplinary hearing and considered by a single judicial officer, Roger Morris of Wales, “on a papers-only basis”. He upheld the red card and determined that the offence was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and selected six weeks as the appropriate entry point. This was then cut in half after “taking into account the player’s timely acceptance of the charge, his good disciplinary record and his full co-operation with the disciplinary process”.
Based on Edinburgh’s fixtures, Bradbury will be free to play from March 3, missing three games. However, if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention, he will be free to play from Monday, February 17. That would mean him missing only two games: Saturday’s away match against Scarlets and the home fixture against Zebre on February 14.
Both the player and EPCR, the governing body for the European club competitions, have the right to appeal the decision.
