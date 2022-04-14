Luke Crosbie signs new contract with Edinburgh Rugby and returns to full fitness

Crosbie, 24, has been missing since January with a lower leg injury but is available for this weekend’s Challenge Cup last-16 clash against the English visitors.

Edinburgh said the openside had signed “a long-term deal” but did not disclose the length of the contract.

“Re-signing means a lot to me, having come through Currie RFC while supporting Edinburgh as a young lad,” said the player who is also a product of Livingston RFC.

Luke Crosbie has signed a new deal with Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“My family still come down and support me every week – and they all wear the Edinburgh kit – so they’ll be really chuffed that they can continue to follow my journey with the club.”

Crosbie made his Scotland debut in the win over Tonga in the autumn but was then injured.

“It was obviously frustrating to be injured earlier this season but that’s the sport we play and it’s brilliant to be back involved now,” he added. “It’s a really important part of the season with big games coming up and I’m looking forward to getting back out there and playing with my team-mates.”

Edinburgh coach Mike Blair added: “Luke was one of our most consistent performers to start the season, so to have him back fit with the squad – while extending terms with the club – is absolutely huge for us. We’re excited to see him back involved for the business end of the campaign.”