Back-row revels in support from partner and tough-guy actor

Saturday will be a landmark occasion for Luke Crosbie as he makes his 100th appearance for Edinburgh and the Scotland flanker is looking forward to sharing the day with his girlfriend and family.

The capital side will be in Italy to take on Benetton in a winner-takes-all showdown where a place in the United Rugby Championship play-offs is at stake. It’ll be a proud day for Crosbie and his family who have supported him from the very beginning. He hopes some of them can make it to Treviso for the match, along with girlfriend Belle Hassan, the former Love Island star and social media influencer. “I think they’re still trying to organise it,” he said. “I know it’s a pretty hard place to get to but it will either be that or they’ll watch it at home with a big cake from Costco! Either way they’ll be happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crosbie said Belle is fairly new to rugby but is getting to grips with the game along with her father, the actor Tamer Hassan who is best known for portraying on-screen hardmen in films like The Football Factory, The Business and Layer Cake. “She loves it and her dad loves it as well, and her mum, so they’re big supporters,” said Crosbie.

Luke Crosbie will make his 100th Edinburgh appearance at the weekend.

A renowned Millwall fan, Tamer Hassan famously played the role opposite a West Ham-supporting Danny Dyer in The Football Factory and Crosbie said that some of Hassan’s tough-guy persona is true to life. “We get along well,” said Crosbie. “He’s a tough man, like. One the first times I met him he wanted to make sure I could protect his daughter so it turned into a little sparring match at Christmas! I passed the test.”

Tamer Hassan was at Murrayfield over the festive period to watch the Edinburgh-Glasgow game and Belle has been a regular at the Hive this season. “My girlfriend’s new to the rugby scene,” said Crosbie. “We’ve been together for about six months but she’s a big support. She’s starting to realise how sore you are after the games! She’s got a big job keeping me fed but she’s doing a good job so far.”

A product of Livingston RFC and Currie, Crosbie has grown into a real local hero for Edinburgh. He broke into the Scotland under-20 team in 2017 and made his Edinburgh debut later that year against Zebre, under Richard Cockerill. He is now a key player for club and country and won his eighth cap in the Six Nations win over Wales in February. He’s competing for places in the Edinburgh back row with the likes of Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson and Bill Mata and says that having such high quality team-mates helps drive up standards.

“Coming into the club, they’re forcing you to be better,” he said. “It’s competitive every single time you’re out training. You’re playing for your home club and the talent you’ve got surrounding you pushes you to be a better player. When you get selected in the team and you look around you, at the talent we’ve got in the back row, it is a big achievement to get to 100 games.

Tamer Hassan and Crosbie get along well - even if there was some sparring at the beginning.

“It means a lot, coming through the club. I never thought I’d get to 100 but it’s come up pretty quick. I’m 27 so 100 games is an all right stat which I’ll take. I’m just happy to be able to play that much for my home club and looking forward to it. We know the importance of the game. We need to win it but that’s the same for all our games and we’re just going in with the same preparation. We know how important it is but it’s about us delivering away from home and getting the job done.”