Luke Crosbie is the big winner as Edinburgh Rugby hand out end of season awards

It was a breakthrough campaign at Test level for the flanker who started in Scotland’s Six Nations wins over England and Wales. As well as securing the top prize of the evening, Crosbie polled most votes from his Edinburgh team-mates and the club’s supporters, winning the Breadalbane Players’ Player of the Season and the Caullie Lug award, given to the player who has displayed the most commitment to the jersey as decided by the Edinburgh Rugby Fans Group. Crosbie also took the BMW Peter Vardy Man of Steel award as best defender.