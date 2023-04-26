All Sections
Luke Crosbie is the big winner as Edinburgh Rugby hand out end of season awards

Luke Crosbie was the big winner at Edinburgh Rugby’s end-of-season awards dinner, taking home four prizes including Scottish Building Society Player of the Season.

By Graham Bean
Published 26th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST
Edinburgh's Luke Crosbie is the club's player of the season. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)Edinburgh's Luke Crosbie is the club's player of the season. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
It was a breakthrough campaign at Test level for the flanker who started in Scotland’s Six Nations wins over England and Wales. As well as securing the top prize of the evening, Crosbie polled most votes from his Edinburgh team-mates and the club’s supporters, winning the Breadalbane Players’ Player of the Season and the Caullie Lug award, given to the player who has displayed the most commitment to the jersey as decided by the Edinburgh Rugby Fans Group. Crosbie also took the BMW Peter Vardy Man of Steel award as best defender.

Patrick Harrison was named My Name’5 Doddie Pro Academy Player of the Year, Marshall Sykes picked up Uhuru Rum Young Player of the Season, Charlie Savala claimed the It’s Good 2 Give Most Improved Player award, and departing club centurion Stuart McInally was recognised with the Breadalbane Leadership Award.

