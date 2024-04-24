Luke Crosbie: I’ll play anywhere that’s going to pay the bills, says Edinburgh Rugby forward

Luke Crosbie started a game for Edinburgh for the first time in over three months at the weekend and helped them to an ultimately convincing win over the Scarlets after a tricky first half.

The back row forward is fit and fresh after a shoulder injury and looks set to have an important role to play in the run-in as Sean Everitt’s team chase a place in the United Rugby Championship play-offs.

The versatile Crosbie damaged his AC joint near the end of Scotland’s away win over Wales on the opening weekend of the Six Nations and missed the remainder of the championship as well as several URC games. He returns to the Welsh capital this weekend as Edinburgh take on Cardiff and is looking for another win.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 23: Luke Crosbie during an Edinburgh Rugby training session at the Hive Stadium, on October 23, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“I done my shoulder but we still beat Wales so I'll take that,” he said. “If we'd lost against Wales and I done my shoulder it would be a bit sh**. The AC joint - it's back at full strength now. I'm happy being back out and the shoulder is feeling strong.

“It was good getting back involved off the bench and then a start was great,” said Crosbie, who had made substitute appearances against Bayonne and the Sharks in the Challenge Cup before the 43-18 victory over the Scarlets.

“In the first half we made a few errors they capitalised on but at half-time we spoke about sticking to our systems and we implemented that in the second half, and it came to fruition on the scoreboard. It shows a real growth in us and we're just looking to start the first half [against Cardiff] a lot better than we did against Scarlets.”

Crosbie played at seven against the Welsh visitors, his first start on the openside this season. His usual slot is on the blindside flank but he’s also featured at No 8 and says he’s happy to play anywhere