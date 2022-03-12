Six Nations: Lots of Scotland positives for Gregor Townsend but coach stresses need for an 80-minute performance - plus injury update

The Scots led 33-10 going into the final quarter but conceded two late tries, both scored by substitute Ange Capuozzo, to make the scoreline look closer than it should have been.

It was a source of annoyance for Townsend on an otherwise satisfying afternoon in Rome.

“We have to work towards an 80-minute performance,” said the Scotland coach.

Darcy Graham en route to scoring Scotland's fourth try in the 33-22 win over Italy. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

“A lot of what we did up to the 60-minute mark was good, with players working hard for each other, being accurate and getting five tries at an away venue like this, which I don't think I've been involved with before.

“They are all real positives and if we had finished like we started we'd feel a bit happier, but as a coaching group we're really frustrated that we didn't go through to the 80-minute mark playing that way.

“I'm not concerned, more frustrated. We pride ourselves in how we defend, we trust our players and our system, and we trust each other. For a lot of that game our defence were forcing turnovers from Italy, but it is disappointing that we were slipping off tackles towards the end and gave Italy two tries.

“One was the final action and the final emotion of the game, which isn't great, but that will drive us on next week to be better in Dublin.”

Scotland's Rory Darge is tackled by Italy's Danilo Fischetti during the match in Rome. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

An away match against Ireland is a tough way for Scotland to round off their Six Nations campaign and it will be a big step up from the challenge Italy posed. But the bonus point win in Rome after defeats by Wales and France means they will head to the Aviva in better fettle.

“This tournament is about winning, but you’ve got to learn at times as well, and we learned from last week and I felt that was reflected in how we managed the game with our key decision-makers controlling things really well,” said Townsend referring to the home loss to France.

“So, that was pleasing, and the effort was there – it is just the frustrating element being that final quarter when we didn’t play as well as in the previous three quarters.”

Townsend acknowledged that Ali Price’s interception which led to Scotland’s second try was an important moment but stressed it wasn’t the only one in a match which produced eight tries.

“It was important, but there is lots of moments in the game when we’ll look back at opportunities we didn’t take or opportunities we deprived Italy, so it was a proper Test match right throughout the 80, and especially in the first half with Italy innovative in their attack, strong with their ball carries and we managed our kicking game well at times.

“So, it was a real good challenge for us, and we made the most of our opportunities in the first half, and started to click in the second half, but we just didn’t push on after we got that fifth try.”

Townsend said there were no immediate injury concerns, although Hamish Watson suffered whack on the nose.