London Irish deadline extension gives hope to Ben White, Kyle Rowe and rest of squad

Scotland scrum-half Ben White in action for London Irish. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It provides a glimmer of hope for players and staff at the club who have Scotland internationals Ben White and Kyle Rowe in their first team squad. Irish had faced the possibility of suspension from the Gallagher Premiership on Wednesday as their chances of meeting an RFU deadline regarding their finances for next season appeared bleak. The RFU had set a deadline of close of business on Tuesday for a takeover of the club to be completed and approved by Twickenham chiefs, or the club showing that it will continue to be funded to operate throughout next term. The RFU said in a statement earlier this month: “If the club fails to meet these conditions, it will be suspended from participating in the Premiership (and other competitions) in season 2023-24 to avoid a scenario where the club enters insolvency mid-season, with the corresponding and substantial impact that has on players, staff and fans, as well as on the remainder of the league.”

The RFU’s club financial viability working group had a meeting scheduled on Tuesday evening before making a recommendation to the RFU board on Wednesday, which would be followed by an official announcement. It is understood that recommendation is likely to comprise a deadline extension – possibly of a week – although it would be conditional on Irish players’ May salaries being met by the club’s current ownership. Irish have been in grave danger of becoming the third club after Wasps and Worcester to depart the Premiership this season. And while that scenario might still unfold, there now appears to be a glimmer of hope for the Exiles, who finished fifth in the Premiership this season under rugby director Declan Kidney.

