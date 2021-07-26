Lions Tour 2021: Rassie Erasmus steps up his criticism of British and Irish Lions on social media

Rassie Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, acts as a water carrier as he issues instructions to the Springboks during the first Test against the British & Irish Lions. David Rogers/Getty Images

The clip comes from South Africa’s 22-17 defeat in Cape Town on Saturday and sees Ali Price tackle Cheslin Kolbe close to the touchline before Mako Vunipola picks the Springboks wing up off the floor.

“Cheslin is obviously played in the air and clearly not direct into touch!! More importantly for youngsters watching this clip!!!!” Erasmus tweeted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please never move or touch an injured player on the ground, its reckless and dangerous!”

It comes the day after Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby, retweeted a post from an anonymous user showing some “questionable calls” by the officials against the world champions.

As part of the retweet, Erasmus adds: “Thanks. This is rugby – sometimes calls go for you and other times they dont”.

In a twist, the anonymous poster named ‘Jaco Johan’ uses the same type of graphics – a yellow circle – to highlight the alleged foul play as Erasmus does on his official account.

Erasmus had raised eyebrows earlier in the tour by acting as a ‘water boy’, a role he reprised in the first Test.

Lions coach Warren Gatland’s anger has been piqued by Erasmus’ pitchside duties, hinting that the Boks boss has at times wandered onto the field in breaks of play without any water.