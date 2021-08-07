British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones speaks with his players after the 19-16 defeat by South Africa in the third Test.

Lions Tour 2021: How the British and Irish Lions rated as South Africa won the third Test to clinch the series

The British and Irish Lions’ chances of a series victory were ended as they lost the third Test 19-16 to South Africa.

By Graham Bean
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 10:51 pm

It was a tight, tense affair and the Lions played some good rugby but the Springboks prevailed thanks to two late penalties from replacement stand-off Morne Steyn.

The world champions came back from losing the opening match to win the series by two Tests to one.

Here’s how the Lions rated:

1. Wyn Jones

A real bulwark in the scrum until a back injury compromised him. Replaced early in the second half by Mako Vunipola. 7/10

2. Ken Owens

Marked his first Lions Test start with a try. The hooker added more assurance at the lineout. 7/10

3. Tadhg Furlong

A front-row warrior in a scrum battle which ended up with honours even. 7/10

4. Maro Itoje

Not as effective as he had been in the first two Tests but kept going for the whole match. An impressive tour. 6/10

