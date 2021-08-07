Lions Tour 2021: How the British and Irish Lions rated as South Africa won the third Test to clinch the series

It was a tight, tense affair and the Lions played some good rugby but the Springboks prevailed thanks to two late penalties from replacement stand-off Morne Steyn.
The world champions came back from losing the opening match to win the series by two Tests to one.
Here’s how the Lions rated:
1. Wyn Jones
A real bulwark in the scrum until a back injury compromised him. Replaced early in the second half by Mako Vunipola. 7/10
Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images
2. Ken Owens
Marked his first Lions Test start with a try. The hooker added more assurance at the lineout. 7/10
Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images
3. Tadhg Furlong
A front-row warrior in a scrum battle which ended up with honours even. 7/10
Photo: Halden Krog/AP
4. Maro Itoje
Not as effective as he had been in the first two Tests but kept going for the whole match. An impressive tour. 6/10
Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images