Lions Tour 2021: Finn Russell is early sub for Lions after Dan Biggar injury

Finn Russell kicks a penalty for the Lions against South Africa. Picture: Steve Haag/PA Wire

The Scotland stand-off replaced Dan Biggar in the 11th minute after the Welshman injured his knee.

It’s a Lions Test debut for Russell and his first game since the 54-7 win over the Sharks on July 7.

The Racing 92 playmaker sustained an Achilles injury which threatened to end his tour early but recovered to force his way into the squad for the deciding third Test.

Russell landed a penalty four minutes after coming on to level the score at 3-3 as the midway point in the first half neared.

Things got even better for the Lions a couple of minutes later when Ken Owens scored a try from a lineout maul.

Russell converted from wide on the left to put the tourists 10-3 ahead after 20 minutes.