Lions reaction: Finn Russell gives honest assessment as both coaches seek improvement

Scotland stand-off plays big part in first-Test win over Australia

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland talisman Finn Russell took pleasure from the way the British and Irish Lions executed their gameplan in the 27-19 first Test win over Australia in Brisbane, but cautioned that sterner challenges against the Wallabies await.

Russell was at his creative best in the opening stages of the match at Suncorp Stadium, sparking many attacks and setting up the opening try for fellow Scotland internationalist Sione Tuipulotu. The Bath No 10 also put in a power of work defensively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lions head to Melbourne next week already in a strong position for the three-match series, but Russell expects the Wallabies to be stung after their opening-night humbling.

Finn Russell gives the thumbs-up after the Lions' win over Australia. | Getty Images

"The first half we played really well,” said Russell. “We talked about managing and controlling the game, putting them under pressure with our kicking game.

"We probably didn’t have enough of the ball to do that in the second half, but we played that pretty well in the first half and that showed in the score.

"We had all the territory in the first half and score have scored more points, but gameplan wise and management, we were pretty happy with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wallabies will have ‘different team’

"It will be a different team we face next week. Will Skelton will be back, as well as a couple of the other boys. Joe Schmidt is a great coach, he will have a different plan for next week, they might change their team.

"We will need to tidy up the mistakes we made, discipline and individual errors. We’ve had a taste of what it’s like against the Wallabies. Next week, we won’t be more relaxed, but we’ll know what to expect in terms of the atmosphere and everything that is on the line."

Lions head coach Andy Farrell was delighted with the win, but conceded his team were far from perfect as they let the hosts back into proceedings in the second half.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell. | Getty Images

“I’m delighted to get the result, to get the first one under the belt which takes us to the last game,” said Farrell. “It was a big occasion and the lads did the shirt proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"How they attacked the game, certainly in the first half, here in the spiritual home of the Wallabies, it was very pleasing to come away with the victory.

“We started the game very well, our game control was excellent throughout. Our physicality was spot on in the first half, in the second we obviously lacked a bit of discipline within our own game with loose carries and offloads, as well as penalties, that slowed the game down for us. Plenty for us to work on, which is a good place going into game two.

‘We know what is coming’

"We were here in 2013, and we’re going to be playing against a wounded animal in the second Test at a sold-out MCG. It doesn’t get any better. We’ll know what’s coming our way but we expect ourselves to be better again.”

For Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt, he took heart from his team’s spirit but admitted they “fluffed their lines” in front of their home crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt like the players really dug in,” said Schmidt. “Ten-nil down in the first 10 minutes, then the score right before half-time, it was frustrating to go in 17-5 instead of 10-5. Then straight after half-time [Dan Sheehan’s try] from our line-out throw was really disappointing.

It was a sore outing for the Wallabies. | AFP via Getty Images

"We earned our way back into the game in the last 30 minutes and to finish as close as we did having not had a lot of time together, I’m proud of the players and the way they fought.

"We definitely learned we’ve got character and courage. We weren’t quite accurate at times. When we did get space and opportunity, we fluffed our lines a little bit.