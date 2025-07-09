Dalziel says move was ‘precautionary’ as tourists keep fingers crossed for 15

Blair Kinghorn’s Test involvement for the British and Irish Lions has been thrown into some doubt after Scotland internationalist was taken off injured during the first half of a warm-up match against the Brumbies.

Kinghorn appears to suffer an injury to his left knee within the first 15 minutes of the game in Canberra and while he tried to battle on, he was replaced by Marcus Smith after 24 minutes.

The Toulouse back looked crestfallen as he left the pitch at the GIO Stadium and with the first match against Australia just ten days ago, he now faces a battle to be fully fit for the three-series opener in Brisbane.

The team selected for match against the Brumbies has been widely viewed as head coach Andy Farrell’s strongest XV and as close to the line-up that will take on the Wallabies on July 19. Kinghorn, who joined up late with the tourists due to his club commitments with France as Toulouse won the Top 14, was starting his second match after playing the full 80 minutes against the Waratahs on the wing last weekend.

Moved to full-back against Brumbies, Kinghorn appeared to be in pole position for the No 15 shirt given his excellent form for both Toulouse and Scotland this season - and the fact that Elliot Daly, another full-back, has been ruled out of the series following his own injury.

Should Kinghorn succumb to his own fitness issues, it would leave Farrell and the Lions very short at full-back. Hugo Keenan is the only natural No 15 remaining in the squad, although Smith can fill in there.

On Kinghorn, Lions coach John Dalziel said at half-time on Sky Sports: “He got a knock and he felt it stiffen up. He did well to stay on for a while. We were being precautionary in getting him off and we’ve got fresh bodies on the bench ready to go.”

Lions could be short at No 15

Farrell responded to Daly’s injury last week by calling up his son Owen - primarily a stand-off or a centre - rather than a more seasoned full-back. There had been clamour for Scotland’s Tom Jordan or Wales’ Blair Murray to be included to swell the options at 15.

It remains to be seen whether Farrell will need to look elsewhere for another full-back. Kinghorn will be assessed by medics in the coming hours, with the Lions head coach expected to be quizzed on the 25-year-old’s condition after the Brumbies match.

Kinghorn was one of only two Scotland players to be selected in the matchday squad against the Brumbies. Stand-off Finn Russell started the game and was at his creative best, linking well with Irish scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park. He is set to be given the nod - fitness permitting - against the Wallabies.

Scotland centres Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu were left on the sidelines in Canberra alongside compatriots Pierre Schoeman (prop), Scott Cummings (lock), Ben White (scrum-half) and Duhan van der Merwe (full-back).