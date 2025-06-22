Lions coach provides Huw Jones update as injury concerns emerge over key duo

Scotland centre ready to play amid fears over Irish duo

Scotland star Huw Jones has been passed fit for British and Irish Lions duty but injury concerns have emerged over key Irish duo Jamison-Gibson Park and Hugo Keenan.

The Lions squad touched down in Australia on Sunday with head coach Andy Farrell revealing that the Glasgow Warriors centre is available for selection after sitting out the 24-28 defeat by Argentina in Dublin on Friday.

Jones missed the end of the season with an achilles tendon issue picked up during the Six Nations. The 30-year-old spent two months on the sidelines after Scotland's defeat to France on March 15 before making his comeback for the Warriors against Benetton on May 10. He retained his place for the game with Leinster a week later, but the injury flared up again and he has not played since.

Huw Jones takes part in a gym session during the British & Irish Lions training camp at The Campus, Quinta do Lago in Faro, Portugal. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jones has been building up his fitness since joining up with the Lions for the warm weather training camp in Portugal earlier this month and Farrell revealed that the 31-year-old is now ready to play ahead of Saturday’s opening fixture on Australian soil against the Western Force.

There are doubts, however, over whether Ireland duo Gibson-Park and Keenan will be able to take part at Optus Stadium because of respective glute and calf problems.

“We’ll see how they pull up in midweek,” Farrell said of Gibson-Park and Keenan. “Huw Jones is good, he’s been training. He trained fully with us last week so he’s up and running.”

The Lions squad arrived into Perth after a 20-hour journey from Dublin via Doha. Farrell confirmed that the team against Western Force will mostly be made up of players from Leinster, Bath and Leicester, who joined up with the Lions after last Saturday’s United Rugby Championship and Gallagher Premiership finals, meaning Finn Russell is likely to start at stand-off.

There were no fresh injuries arising from the defeat by Argentina at the Aviva Stadium, with Farrell keen not to dwell on the disappointing tour send-off.

British and Irish Lions fly-half Finn Russell signs autographs for a fan upon arrival at Perth International Airport on June 22, 2025, ahead of the team's rugby match against Western Force. | AFP via Getty Images

“We’re here to build for what’s going to be a fantastic Test series. We want to play some good rugby along the way,” he said.

“We’ll find out more about each other as we keep on going. Of course we’ll analyse what went on against Argentina and why, but that’s all part of the journey – to understand where we need to go next.