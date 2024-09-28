'Like back pitches' - Scotland overcome nasty weather to land opening victory

WXV 2 opener in Italy won in treacherous conditions

Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm was pleased with the way her side rolled up their sleeves, dug in and dealt with wet conditions to defeat Italy in their WXV 2 opener on Saturday afternoon. The Scots won 19-0 in the DHL Stadium in Cape Town and while they did not secure a four-try bonus point this was their 11th triumph in 14 Tests.

"It felt like we were playing out on the back pitches at Murrayfield at times given the weather conditions, but we battled really hard," back-row Malcolm, who was earning her 50th cap, said. "Italy really made us work for this win, but we have worked hard to be able to play the game we want in whatever conditions.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although the points didn't come freely, I thought we did a good job of keeping Italy penned their own half in the second period and we have got a win under our belts and we have something to build on now going into the next two matches."

Chloe Rollie caused the Italian defence issues | World Rugby

After a stalemate start, Italy were awarded a penalty in the 24th minute and they decided to go for goal, but centre Beatrice Rigoni missed. Scotland then attacked with real pace and Italy winger Aura Muzzo was yellow carded for a deliberate knock on. Scotland took immediate advantage, good hands helping Chloe Rollie, the full- back, go over for her 24th international try. Stand-off Helen Nelson converted and it was 7-0.

The rain began to fall heavily with Italy back to 15 players when Scotland scored a crucial second try. With the clock in the red before the break, hooker Lana Skeldon went over from a lineout drive and Nelson converted from out wide to make it 14-0 at half-time.

Scotland would have been keen to kick on from there early in the second period, but the continuing rain and slippy conditions meant that the score remained the same as the hour mark came and went. Try number three came after 75 minutes via winger Coreen Grant while No.8 Evie Gallagher was named player of the match.