Let's hope Scotland's Calcutta Cup Waterloo is far away - England are dangerous and this match is season-defining

When someone told Napoleon’s mother that she must be so proud to see her son as emperor, the old lady replied “so long as it lasts”. Considering our recent record in the Calcutta Cup, I know just how she felt. Perhaps Gregor Townsend does so too, for our recent record in the fixture is quite remarkable, unprecedented indeed, even in the years before the First World War when we beat England more often than not. So yes, one finds oneself echoing the old Corsican lady.

England seem in better shape than in recent years, principally because in Steve Borthwick they have a sensible and competent coach who, unlike his predecessor, doesn’t regard himself as the star of the show. His team is a nice mix of youth and experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Few of us this side of the Border were much impressed by England’s World Cup. They struggled in their pool and quarter-final, but then, on a vile wet night in Paris, came very close to beating South Africa, unlucky too perhaps. Since then they have beaten Italy and Wales. They may not have looked very impressive in either match, but one has the impression that Borthwick has made them harder to beat than they were in the Eddie Jones years. Their team is quite a nice mix of experience and youth

Jamie Ritchie of Scotland lifts the Calcutta Cup last year.

Borthwick has made an interesting change at full back, preferring George Furbank, a daring attacker, instead of Freddie Steward, who is as solid under the high ball as the Rock of Gibraltar but not so quick on the turn or so sure in fielding a low kick or bouncing ball. Still, the change makes it seem as if England will be more dangerous on the counter-attack. Furbank has been in geat form for Northampton. There are some old stagers in the England pack but some lively young ones too; they have perhaps a better back-row than for some time.

What of us? There should be an element of savage indignation after the referee/TMO cock-up which denied us a win against France, but cool heads are as important as fiery temper, and it is essential to keep the penalty count down; it was dreadful in Cardiff. The team named is as near to a settled one as can be in the absence of the injured Darcy Graham and Richie Gray. The return of Jamie Ritchie is, one assumes, with an eye to speed and efficiency at the break-down, though it’s tough on Matt Fagerson. The line-out was good against France after being dreadful in Wales. The set scrum should be secure, though referees’ interpretation is not something you can rely on.

Against France we made, I think, the mistake of protecting a lead that wasn’t beg enough to be sure of protecting, and, after a brilliant try finished by Ben White, we seemed oddly reluctant to attack through the backs. One would hope to see more adventurous play. Likewise, there was an all too familiar refusal to move the ball away from the close-quarter arm-wrestles near the try-line, though of course the last battering at the French line would have been justified if Sam Skinner’s try has been given.

The teams looked fairly evenly matched to me and the game has the air of a season-defining one for both. England entertain Ireland at Twickenham next, so great joy likely there, and then go to France. We are next in Italy where we have often found victory difficult, and then to Dublin where Ireland will be either gong for a Grand Slam or licking unexpected wounds. All Six Nations matches are important, this one exceptionally so. It is quite likely that the loser today may end the tournament with no more than four points.

George Furbank has been preferred to Freddie Steward at No 15.