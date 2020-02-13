Leone Nakarawa to make second Glasgow Warriors PRO14 debut against Zebre

Leone Nakarawa will pull on a Glasgow kit in a Guiness PRO14 clash for the first time since sealing his Scotstoun return when Warriors host Zebre on Friday night.

The Fijian second-row rejoined the club last month after being sacked by Racing 92 and made the first appearance of his second spell in a European Champions Cup match at Sale Sharks.

He will be joined in Dave Rennie's line-up by scrum-half George Horne, hooker George Turner and back-rowers Tom Gordon and Matt Fagerson after they were released from training with the Scotland squad to take on Italy, while Kyle Steyn is on the bench.

Rennie's team are returning to action after a three-week break and the head coach is now hoping to see his side kick on as they look to rescue their Guinness PRO14 play-off ambitions.

"The boys are in good shape," said Rennie. "They've come back in after a bit of a break and we've prepared well.

"We've played really well over the last few matches, so it's good to have them freshened up physically and mentally. We've got a good side going out there, including five players back from Scotland camp. They've slotted back in seamlessly as you'd expect - they're guys that have played a lot of rugby for us over the last few months."

Loosehead prop Oli Kebble will make his first appearance at tight-head in a Glasgow jersey, with the South African joining Turner and Aki Seiuli in the front-row.

Nakarawa is paired alongside the recently re-signed Rob Harley in the second-row.

Ryan Wilson captains the team from the blindside flank, with Gordon and Fagerson back involved too. Pete Horne lines up at fly-half outside younger brother George, while Nick Grigg partners Stafford McDowall in midfield.

Wings Tommy Seymour and DTH Van Der Merwe start either side of full-back Glenn Bryce in the back-three.

Rennie added: "We've got a few injuries at tight-head as well as Zander Fagerson away with the national side, but Oli Kebble put up his hand and was prepared to jump across.

"He's done a fair bit of scrummaging there recently and he's a big man who understands our structures. We're excited and think that he can do a job for us."